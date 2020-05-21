GIULIETTA TALEVI: Sports betting locked down? No problem — welcome to the stock market

If you’ve ever thought that buying and selling shares is just a skip away from landing on red or black at the roulette wheel, this read will probably do little to disprove that view.

Denied their sports-betting fix since all sporting events were cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, punters who would have gambled on the outcome of an NBA basketball play-off, say, have instead turned to the biggest casino of them all: the US stock market.

“Brokerages that connect everyday investors to the stock market have seen a surge in account openings, as punters seek thrills in unfamiliar places,” writes Richard Henderson. “This has brought new investors to the market, helping to propel a one-third rise in US stocks from the depths of the pandemic sell-off in March.”

These aren’t wide-eyed greenhorns, either. “I’m not here for the long run,” says one such punter, Daniel Goodwin, whose day job involves overseeing a team of paralegals for a law firm in Indiana. “I just want to throw a thousand bucks at something to see if I can make a few hundred.” (In no small irony, Goodwin revealed that he’d done well investing in two casino groups, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment).

Of course, some days it feels like a daily roll of the dice where your number comes up sweet, while on other days your pair of twos is easily trumped by Mr Market’s straight flush.

Take Monday’s mad surge: the merest whiff of a successful vaccine trial from US company Moderna, and the market was off to the races – the S&P 500 closed 3.2% higher while Moderna itself galloped 20% ahead.

Yet just a day later, a report from health news website STAT comprehensively dismantled the frenzy that accomplished a statement by Moderna that its “positive” phase one test of eight volunteers had produced coronavirus antibodies. Unsurprisingly, the market turned tail.

As Bloomberg’s John Authers writes here: “markets run on narratives,” and “with so much uncertainty around the coronavirus, we have a tendency to fall back on those that play to our greatest hopes and fears”.

That whipsaw binary division of all-or-nothing, right-or-wrong, lockdown or open-the-economy-NOW is equally reflected in the political divisions that have sprung up around balancing acts by governments: protecting the health of their citizens against keeping their economies from collapse.