SA records biggest rise in coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 103

SA on Wednesday recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the tally surged to 5,350.

This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday.

There were also an additional 10 deaths recorded, taking the total to 103.

“As at today [Wednesday], the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA is 5,350 — an increase of 354 cases,” said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before.

“While this is well noted, the interpretation of the rate of spread is more reasonably assessed by studying trends over time.”

He said that there had been 197,127 tests conducted to date, with 11,630 done in the past 24 hours.

“This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour period, representing a 66% increase relative to the previous day’s tally,” said Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: Eastern Cape 630; Free State 113; Gauteng 1,408; KwaZulu-Natal 956; Limpopo 31; Mpumalanga 31; North West 29; Northern Cape 17; and Western Cape 2,135,