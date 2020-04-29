Covid overpricing: Watchdog takes a sledgehammer to a fly

The Competition Commission, which has now received more than 900 complaints of excessive pricing relating to coronavirus products like masks, says it is determined to root out profiteering during the pandemic.

But the very first case involving Covid-19 which was heard last week at the Competition Tribunal, which acts as an anti-trust court, raised sharp questions over whether the commission is targeting small businesses as ‘easy wins’.

Here, the commission charged Babelegi Workwear and Industrial Suppliers, a small family-run business in Rosslyn, an industrial area of Pretoria, with excessive pricing under the Competition Act. The Commission wants the Tribunal to issue the maximum fine it can -10% of Babelegi’s annual turnover.

The claim is that Babelegi hiked the price of 76 boxes of dust masks (1,520 masks in all) during February by an average of 500% before a single confirmed case of the virus had reached SA. In one case, the price was hiked by a whopping 888%.

Two of the 15 customers, who bought the dust masks which are usually used to protect factory workers against pollutants, complained to the Commission about the new prices.

The hearing was held, virtually, last Friday.

In Babelegi’s defence, advocate Margaretha Engelbrecht SC said: “the first referral for excessive prices under Covid-19 was not Arcelor Mittal or Sasol or some other apartheid behemoth. It is Babelegi … a firm you have never heard if in your life.”

Engelbrecht said that while it’s “easy to be outraged about high prices at this time”, outrage isn’t a legal test.

The issue, she argued, is that the Commission is relying on the rules governing excessive pricing that applies to dominant firms which have more than 35% market share and are able to set prices since they have significant market power.

But is Babelegi, a small industrial clothing supplier, really a dominant market player able to appreciably control the dust mask market? Is this not a case of a state agency missing the point, by using a sledgehammer to swat a fly?

As Engelbrecht argued: “When Dani and Michelle van Niekerk sat in their little office in January, could they ever have expected that they would be considered a dominant firm and that the commission would come after them, demand [ a fine] of 10% of turnover and possible criminal sanction?”

She said the law which makes excessive pricing illegal requires that the firm has a “substantial and persistent” ability to set very high prices, and an appreciable ability to act independently of the market. “Babelegi was not a dominant firm. It was not before the national disaster. It is definitely not one now,” she said.

In response, James Hodge, the Commissions’ chief economist, said the fact that Babelegi could hike prices so significantly was proof that the firm had gained ‘temporary market power’ and could, therefore, be described as dominant.

Hodge argued that by hiking mark prices 500% since December, even though it hadn’t faced any cost increases, Babelegi was clearly “price-gouging” — adding on a large profit margin when there is no increase in the price of the inputs.