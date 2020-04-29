Close to 100 criminal charges laid against police officers in lockdown, MPs told

Almost 100 criminal charges have been laid against members of the police in the first three weeks of SA's lockdown, parliament heard on Wednesday.

The country is in the middle of a national lockdown which has been imposed under a national state of disaster to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under a state of disaster the SA Police Service (SAPS), with support from SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and metro police, plays a crucial part in ensuring citizens adhere to regulations gazetted to govern the lockdown. One of the key concerns about enforcement has centred on the abuse of power by law enforcement.

The numbers were presented in parliament on Wednesday to a joint sitting of the portfolio committee on police and the select committee on security and justice.