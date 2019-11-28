ESKOM
Doubts over André De Ruyter
Question marks loom over the newly appointed CEO, especially given the dire performance of the last firm he headed
28 November 2019 - 03:00
Disturbing signs of the behind-the-scenes wrangling that led to André de Ruyter’s appointment as CEO of beleaguered power utility Eskom illustrate how difficult his job will be.
Much scepticism accompanied De Ruyter’s appointment last week, not just because of the fact that he was a rank outsider, but also because of the parlous financial performance of the last company he headed, packaging giant Nampak.
