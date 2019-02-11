ALLAN GREENBLO: The PIC can never be the same again

The latest annual report of the Public Investment Corp (PIC) creates the impression of SA’s largest asset manager doing a mighty fine job. But revelations before the commission of inquiry into PIC irregularities reflect precisely the opposite. They cannot both be right.

Whatever the findings that will ultimately be produced by the commission — chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati — things can never be the same again; neither for the PIC itself nor for its major client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

The PIC directly manages almost 90% of the GEPF’s R2-trillion investment portfolio.

Together, the PIC and GEPF have been presented as the manager-client model for SA retirement funds to emulate. Clearly, the model is flawed. When the alleged shenanigans at the PIC took place, where was its board, to whom the CEO reported? And where was the GEPF board to ensure that the PIC complied with its mandated responsibilities?

The PIC directors resigned en masse, ostensibly because the evidence before Mpati had made their jobs impossible. Should allegations be proven — there’s a long way to go — dismissals in disgrace might seem more appropriate.

For their part, the GEPF trustees cannot indefinitely leave their stewardship role unexplained. It is they who provided the PIC with its investment mandate. It is they who, the GEPF annual report proclaims, govern the fund and are accountable for its investment and administrative performance. They also protect its values, which range from integrity and transparency to being the flag-carrier for stakeholder activism and responsible investment.

Yet the PIC faces interrogation from the commission about a fundamental tenet of the mandate: the GEPF trustees “require global best practice in terms of risk management, monitoring and reporting”.

By way of illustration, what is starting to surface are huge amounts paid in advisory and other fees by the PIC to various black-empowerment entities. Comments by Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka from a supposedly “private and confidential” PIC document in a Business Day column affect the reputations of numerous entities “completely unknown” to her, though at least one is a service provider in competition with Sygnia.

That the entities are unknown to Wierzycka doesn’t necessarily make them or their transactions with the PIC suspect. The document lists fees paid by the PIC from 2014 to 2018. During this period, the PIC chair was then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. He was subsequently appointed a director of JSE-listed Sygnia Asset Management, on whose main board he continues to serve.

Perhaps it’s easier to address the SA Home Loans issue. It is small in financial terms but big in principle, involving a payment nearly deflected by the PIC from the GEPF to an individual. The “mistake” of then PIC CEO Dan Matjila was successfully challenged by SA Home Loans.