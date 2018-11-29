EDITORIAL: How politicians turned the PIC toxic

The departure of Public Investment Corp CEO Daniel Matjila in murky circumstances is cause for concern. More so because Matjila, who resigned last week, is not the first to leave under unexplained circumstances. Nor is he the first to leave his post before his contracted term of office expired.

It was the same story with Matjila’s immediate predecessor, Elias Masilela, who resigned and left with immediate effect in June 2014. Masilela had been in the position just over three years, cutting short his five-year contract. As with Matjila, no reasons were given for his abrupt departure. And yet both of those executives should have given six months’ notice.

In fact, look back further and you’ll see that not a single CEO of the PIC in SA’s democratic era has served out the contracted term. Disturbingly, it seems that each new incoming head of state has felt the need to appoint his own leadership at the PIC. Brian Molefe, for example, served under Thabo Mbeki and Trevor Manuel; Masilela and Matjila served under Jacob Zuma and Pravin Gordhan. President Cyril Ramaphosa will now get his own CEO at the PIC. Whether this is all mere coincidence is not clear.

The issue is important for many reasons, not least because the PIC is the single largest investor on the JSE and the continent. It also manages more than R2-trillion in public servants’ pensions. Any ructions in its leadership will be worrying for the market, the civil service and the country as a whole.

Matjila’s contract would have expired in November next year, and he initially offered to leave six months early. But Matjila had been at loggerheads with influential members of the PIC board for nearly two years, so it was no surprise that the board didn’t want to wait.