ALLAN GREENBLO: Enough already with the whining, Ramaphosa needs time

Enough already with the whining.

Given the horrible hand he was dealt on accession to the presidencies of the ANC and SA, worsened by the subsequent crisis in emerging-market currencies and the onset of domestic recession, the biggest disappointment of Cyril Ramaphosa’s still-brief tenure in the highest office is the realisation that he’s incapable of overnight miracles.

Far too much has been expected of him over far too short a period. Just as there was investor elation on his cramped victory at the ANC’s elective conference in December, so there is a marked swing in the opposite direction that his delivery on promises comforting to economic growth has been muddled.

The former mood wasn’t justified then; the latter isn’t justified now. The man is running a country, not a company, where the flexibilities to slash costs, especially on personnel, differ markedly. He’s also heading a political party, factious within itself and confronted by populist agitators devoid of responsibility for consequences, about to face general elections.

Cut him some slack. He’s the best SA could reasonably have hoped for. An alternative from within ANC ranks, similarly attuned to market sensitivities from boardroom exposures and co-authorship of the National Development Plan (NDP), is unimaginable.

Have a little faith that the pendulum moving in the extremes between anticipation and frustration will revert to a mean around realism, unlikely though this is until the elections are done and dusted.

Before then, expect the turmoil to get worse. After the elections, there’ll perhaps be no more than two make-or-break years for confidence to be redeemed or shattered.

If ratings agency Moody’s can eschew panic and show patience, dissenting pundits can infuse a dose of contrarianism into the oversupply of pessimism. Somebody will still have the last laugh on those who decide to go long on the rand.