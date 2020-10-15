BACKSTORY: Makhosazana Khanyile

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be decisive, be informed, and, like Al Pacino’s character says in The Devil’s Advocate: "No matter how good you are, don’t ever let them see you coming."

What was your first job?

Trainee journalist and editorial assistant at Drum magazine.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R2,200 and I still have a Momentum life policy I took out that very month as well as unit trusts. My father worked in a bank, and he ensured I was financially responsible from the of age 19, and it’s always been that way.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That no-one really cares about what you achieve, nor do they even remember, but that long after you are gone, people will remember how you made them feel.

What does SA need to do to get itself back on its feet post-lockdown?

I think collaboration with the corporate sector is key. I believe a caring government would want to position itself as an enabler above all else.