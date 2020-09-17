BACKSTORY: Deloitte’s Ruwayda Redfearn

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Adopt a win-win-solution mindset right from the beginning.

What was your first job?

I was a cashier at a retail store when I was a university student. I worked most weekends and holidays. Public holidays were the best, as for that we were paid double time.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first "proper" pay cheque was as a first-year trainee accountant, earning R2,500 a month. As my wardrobe at that time did not have much by way of corporate wear, I spent most of it on clothes so that I could "dress the part".

What do you consider to be the most overrated virtue?

Tact — sometimes it’s better to say what needs to be said.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Slow down, take it all in and enjoy the moment. Time goes by so quickly, and you need to spend some of it being young and carefree and having fun.

What is your biggest regret?

This is going to sound clichéd, but I don’t have many regrets. There were tough times in my life, but I learnt and grew then, and wouldn’t change a thing.