Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: FedEx Express MD André Bresler

Nine quick questions with FedEx Express MD of Southern Africa operations André Bresler

20 August 2020 - 05:00
André Bresler. Picture: Supplied
André Bresler. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Trust your training and instincts and remember that the most important thing is to provide value to your customer. Do your homework and don’t assume knowledge — your prospective client might have done a bit of homework, but you know your product or service best. Make sure that you explain its benefits so that the client is clear on what they are buying; don’t assume that they know.

What was your first job?

Correctional supervision officer.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

The benefits of investing in assets. If I had that knowledge, I probably would have bought property and paid it off before borrowing money to buy a car.

What is your lockdown routine?

I make sure that I wash my hands regularly and that I have enough masks in case one gets dirty; The health and safety of our team members, myself and my family has been top of mind for me throughout. Other than that — it’s been work, work, rest and sleep.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I enjoy skydiving.

What has been your worst purchase?

Looking back, I should have spent my money on education rather than focusing on luxury items like cars.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had invested in those items that would have given me long-term benefits, like getting my first house — even if it was a one-bedroom townhouse paid off within the first five years of earning a salary.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

The pursuit of perfection. When we accept that human beings are not born perfect, we can embrace each other with the shortcomings that you, I or they may have. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves and others in the pursuit of perfection.

How do you cope with load-shedding?

We have a generator to manage power cuts when needed.

