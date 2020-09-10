BACKSTORY: Siyotula Holdings CEO Zukie Siyotula
We question CEO of Siyotula Holdings and Bidvest nonexecutive director Zukie Siyotula
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Due diligence is key. Identify risks and price for them accordingly so you don’t overpay. Some of the best deals are the ones I walked away from.
What was your first job?
My first job was doing my training outside of public practice articles to qualify as a CA(SA) at SA Breweries. It was one of my best learning experiences. I worked very long hours and had the most fun.
What was your lockdown routine?
I’m disciplined about waking early and doing my morning routine of prayer, meditation and exercise and set intention. My day is filled with many online meetings. And I try to make time to connect with family and friends in the evenings.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was about R20,000. I spent it on rent for my apartment, my car and insurance. I still managed to save. My parents always insisted that I save a good portion of my earnings.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
It’s lovely at the top. I always thought people were exaggerating.
What is your biggest regret?
I wish I had made an effort to learn a few foreign languages and to play a musical instrument.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I wish I had bought Apple, Amazon and Zoom shares.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love art, travel and dining. These activities fill my heart with joy and help me connect with and understand people and cultures across the globe.
What is the most overrated virtue?
Patience. Sometimes you have to be daring and willing to disrupt to achieve huge change and success.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I’d be bold and courageous in gaining the confidence of South Africans and global investors by having zero tolerance for corruption. My focus would be to implement policy decisions to enhance job creation, reduce the size of the cabinet and hire young leaders with skills and experience.
