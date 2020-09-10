BACKSTORY: Siyotula Holdings CEO Zukie Siyotula

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Due diligence is key. Identify risks and price for them accordingly so you don’t overpay. Some of the best deals are the ones I walked away from.

What was your first job?

My first job was doing my training outside of public practice articles to qualify as a CA(SA) at SA Breweries. It was one of my best learning experiences. I worked very long hours and had the most fun.

What was your lockdown routine?

I’m disciplined about waking early and doing my morning routine of prayer, meditation and exercise and set intention. My day is filled with many online meetings. And I try to make time to connect with family and friends in the evenings.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was about R20,000. I spent it on rent for my apartment, my car and insurance. I still managed to save. My parents always insisted that I save a good portion of my earnings.