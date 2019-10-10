BACKSTORY: Carol Bouwer

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Don’t try to negotiate; be honest from the onset about the real amount you can afford and be sincere. Nobody has time for endless back and forths.

What was your first job?

As a host on Teleschool, which was aired on the then prestigious TV1, now SABC3.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was 1992 and I think the amount was R5,000 — which felt like a lottery win. I gave it to my mom, who inevitably used it to spoil me!

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That it was actually a business and I would still be at it more than 20 years later. I reckon my approach would have been different.

What are you reading at the moment?

Boardroom Dancing by the formidable Nolitha Fakude.

What is your biggest regret?