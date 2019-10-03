Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Sanlam Investments CEO Nersan Naidoo

We question the CEO of Sanlam Investments Nersan Naidoo on his biggest regret, how he’d fix Eskom and his top tip for doing a deal

03 October 2019 - 05:00
Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments. Picture: Hetty Zantman/Financial Mail.
Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments. Picture: Hetty Zantman/Financial Mail.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be dogmatic about achieving and beating your return on capital hurdles. Strong discipline around capital allocation is extremely important.

What was your first job?

I was a control and instrumentation engineer at Hendrina power station — yes, Eskom!

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first pay cheque was R4,000. I spent half of it on my cellphone account (Hendrina was a lonely place, I had a girlfriend in Cape Town and my family was in Durban). The rest went to rent, food and a petrol contribution for a weekend trip to Durban.

What’s the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Avoid debt for as long as possible and invest at every opportunity, however small the amount.

How would you fix Eskom?

The long-term solution must be in clean energy. The smart people will have to help figure out the bridge to get there.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

This is going to be a toss-up between Naspers and bitcoin! I’m sure some would argue that bitcoin is more speculation than an investment, though.

What is your biggest regret?

Not realising soon enough that you can’t depend on time in the future to fix today’s mistakes.

What are you reading at the moment?

Guns, Germs and Steel: A short history of everybody for the last 13 000 years by Jared Diamond.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

Not quite yet, because I really enjoy what I do. If I did have to trade it all in, though, I’d want to be a Michelin star chef!

If you were president, what would you change tomorrow?

Take decisive action on a few important things to demonstrate implementation of my plans.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

I’d say it’s enough if it provides security, shelter, food, clothing and education.

More backstory

BACKSTORY: Futuregrowth’s Andrew Canter

We question chief investment officer of Futuregrowth Asset Management Andrew Canter
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Purple Group CEO Charles Savage

We question Charles Savage, CEO of Purple Group on his top tip for doing a deal, first job and biggest regret
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Spoor Attorneys’ Richard Spoor

We question Richard Spoor, activist and human rights attorney at Spoor Inc Attorneys
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese’s Titan draws first blood
Money & Investing
2.
Will Cell C sink Blue Label?
Money & Investing
3.
The changing face of Capitec
Money & Investing
4.
Nightmares in accounting: Pick n Pay’s headache
Money & Investing
5.
Simplifying pension headaches
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Werksmans Attorneys’ Bulelwa Mabasa

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Absa’s Tshiwela Mhlantla

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Basil Read’s Khathutshelo ‘K2’ Mapasa

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Anglo American’s Larisha Naidoo

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Coca-Cola’s Velaphi Ratshefola

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Absa’s Arrie Rautenbach

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: 27four MD Fatima Vawda

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.