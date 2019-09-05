BACKSTORY: Spoor Attorneys’ Richard Spoor

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Seriously, dump the complexes that come with ego. Stop worrying about what others think of you. Be your glorious, uninhibited and eccentric self.

What was your first job?

Trainee pipe fitter on the Sasol 2 construction site at Secunda in 1979.

How much was your first (monthly) pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R750 as an articled clerk with Priscilla Jana & Associates in Marshalltown. In a building adjacent to that where Ismail Ayob was based. (Ayob represented the Mandelas, we represented the Sisulus.) I bought what I thought was a really cool mauve jacket, turned out it was hideous. I still don’t buy my own clothes.

What’s the one book everyone should read?

I can only advise men who are 50 or older. Read Italian Shoes by Henning Mankell and learn to feel again.

How would you fix Eskom?

I would sell off the power stations and let the new owners get on with it. The only operating conditions stipulated should be environmental ones.

How would you close the gap between SA’s rich and poor?

Establish a stable policy environment for mining and agriculture to thrive. Improve the quality of basic services to the poor by employing public service managers on merit. Pass a law to the effect that a proper feasibility study is required before launching any great government scheme. The persons who approve the study recommendations should be held to account for their decisions.