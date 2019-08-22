BACKSTORY: Basil Read’s Khathutshelo ‘K2’ Mapasa

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Never be too eager or hasty. I prefer diligence over speed.

What was your first job?

Graduate trainee engineer at De Beers Marine.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

About R8,000. I spent it on furniture (I bought a futon bed) and rent, and bought my first car six months later.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Not everyone who gives you a hard time is your enemy.

What are you reading at the moment?

Why Nations Fail, by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson.

How would you fix Eskom?

I believe the principles of business rescue will apply in Eskom’s case, so there will have to be a number of interventions which will be painful, including some of the debt being compromised and part of it being converted to equity. The profitability of Eskom will have to be increased through a combination of cost reductions (coal, employees, and so on) and tariff increases. This will result in all stakeholders taking pain in the short term in order to regain sustainability.