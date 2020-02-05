Ramaphosa in favour of Cosatu’s Eskom plan
The trade union federation proposes using R250bn of pension money to pay down utility’s debt
05 February 2020 - 12:43
UPDATED 05 February 2020 - 23:17
A Cosatu proposal to use R250bn of pension money managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to pay down Eskom’s debt in return for a range of undertakings by the government was under urgent and serious discussion at a high-level meeting at Nedlac on Wednesday afternoon.
Conditions of the deal would include that no worker at Eskom would lose their job and that Eskom would not be privatised.
