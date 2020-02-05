National Ramaphosa in favour of Cosatu’s Eskom plan The trade union federation proposes using R250bn of pension money to pay down utility’s debt BL PREMIUM

A Cosatu proposal to use R250bn of pension money managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to pay down Eskom’s debt in return for a range of undertakings by the government was under urgent and serious discussion at a high-level meeting at Nedlac on Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions of the deal would include that no worker at Eskom would lose their job and that Eskom would not be privatised.