Shari’ah-compliant investing an attractive alternative amid uncertain interest rate outlook

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology with substantial R&D budgets are expected to be significant drivers of growth in the sector. Investors who strategically position themselves in certain companies are poised for a good year. Healthcare businesses with high barriers to entry and sustainable competitive advantages, such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, are positioned to thrive, particularly in areas such diabetes and obesity medication.

Given the above, OMIG anticipates some continuation of the stellar performance seen in 2023 by the healthcare and global technology sectors, including the renowned “Magnificent Seven”, with Meta and Alphabet being the investment group's preferred choices within this elite group.

The strategic positions held by the Old Mutual Global Islamic Equity Portfolio in these sectors yielded an impressive 31.3% return over the 12 months ending December 2023. This performance sharply contrasts with the JSE's modest 5.3% return during the same period.

However, market volatility continues to persist due to uncertainty regarding anticipated interest rate cuts. Despite January's significant job growth in the US, the Federal Reserve remains committed to its planned rate cuts.