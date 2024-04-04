Editor ousted: Gaza conflict costs journalist her job
Medical Journal editor resigns after her bosses claim ‘reputational damage'
04 April 2024 - 12:40
The war in Gaza has cost the editor of the South African Medical Journal her job. Bridget Farham declined to publish two articles critical of Israel’s attack on Gaza because neither had made reference to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians. She outlined her reasons for the rejection in an editorial.
Farham resigned after the South African Medical Association (Sama) criticised her editorial last month in which she said there was “no moral equivalence” between the Hamas raid and Israel’s continuing destruction of Gaza...
