JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
The recent interest rate hike has affected many homeowners — the Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate from 3.5% in 2020 to 8.25%, with prime now at 11.75%.
A R1m 20-year bond now carries a monthly bond repayment of R10,837 (11.75% interest rate), up from R7 ,752 (7%) two years ago. For homeowners, and anyone with debt, the cost of servicing debt has gone up significantly...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to navigate home loan debt
Four things you can do to help you cope with the effect of rising interest rates on your finances
The recent interest rate hike has affected many homeowners — the Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate from 3.5% in 2020 to 8.25%, with prime now at 11.75%.
A R1m 20-year bond now carries a monthly bond repayment of R10,837 (11.75% interest rate), up from R7 ,752 (7%) two years ago. For homeowners, and anyone with debt, the cost of servicing debt has gone up significantly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.