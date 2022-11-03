×

Famous Brands’s anniversary to forget

At one point in serious debt danger, the group has ridden out the pandemic mostly intact and with cash to spare

03 November 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

The two-year anniversary of the insolvency of your most expensive purchase ever is an unlikely milestone to celebrate.

But the way Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele tells it, had the company tried to recapitalise and resuscitate Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) — the ill-fated UK venture that it bought for £120m in 2016 — the group’s post-pandemic recovery might not have been nearly as swift...

