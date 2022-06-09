SA tourism is back in business
After a two-year hiatus, it seems international tourists are finally returning to SA’s shores
09 June 2022 - 05:00
Nearly 110,000 overseas visitors, with their much-needed dollars, euros and pounds, arrived in the country in March, data released last week by Stats SA shows.
That’s up a colossal 520% on the 17,548 international travellers to SA in March 2021, and the first time since Covid hit that monthly arrivals breached the 100,000 mark...
