Business

Prosus shifts focus to existing businesses

Cost of capital has become too high because of rising inflation, interest rates

03 July 2022 - 08:18 THABISO MOCHIKO

Technology investment group Prosus, owned by Naspers, has paused making major acquisitions because of rising valuations and will focus on investing in its existing loss-making digital businesses to try to make them profitable.

The group has been buying companies with e-commerce platforms in education, agriculture, payments and fintech, food and other sectors, including classifieds, but rising inflation and interest rates have pushed up the cost of capital.  ..

