Business Prosus shifts focus to existing businesses Cost of capital has become too high because of rising inflation, interest rates

Technology investment group Prosus, owned by Naspers, has paused making major acquisitions because of rising valuations and will focus on investing in its existing loss-making digital businesses to try to make them profitable.

The group has been buying companies with e-commerce platforms in education, agriculture, payments and fintech, food and other sectors, including classifieds, but rising inflation and interest rates have pushed up the cost of capital. ..