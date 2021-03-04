Companies / Financial Services Santam looks to digitalise after Covid-19 SA’s biggest short-term insurer looks to a digital future as the pandemic may push contingent business interruption claims to R5.3bn BL PREMIUM

Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is looking at becoming a fully digital insurer in the wake of Covid-19 as the pandemic creates both new challenges and opportunities after a year marked by ongoing court battles over contingent business interruption (CBI) claims.

“We are looking at end-to-end digital insurance,” Lizé Lambrechts, CEO of Santam, said in an interview with Business Day. “It’s in its infancy in SA but we do think in time it may become a big distribution channel and it is something we are investing in.”..