Santam looks to digitalise after Covid-19
SA’s biggest short-term insurer looks to a digital future as the pandemic may push contingent business interruption claims to R5.3bn
04 March 2021 - 10:37
UPDATED 04 March 2021 - 18:04
Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is looking at becoming a fully digital insurer in the wake of Covid-19 as the pandemic creates both new challenges and opportunities after a year marked by ongoing court battles over contingent business interruption (CBI) claims.
“We are looking at end-to-end digital insurance,” Lizé Lambrechts, CEO of Santam, said in an interview with Business Day. “It’s in its infancy in SA but we do think in time it may become a big distribution channel and it is something we are investing in.”..
