Santam makes headway in processing business interruption claims
The core of the issue is whether businesses can claim for damages resulting from the hard lockdown
02 September 2021 - 10:23
SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam said on Thursday it was making good progress in processing business interruption claims, which been the subject of much controversy between the short term insurers and businesses battered the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic.
At the heart of the issue was whether businesses could claim for damages resulting from the hard lockdown imposed by the government as opposed to damages resulting from an actual outbreak at its premises...
