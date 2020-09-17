FirstRand: best of a bad bunch
The bank has set aside more than its peers for bad debts, hitting earnings. But analysts say it’s a good call
17 September 2020 - 05:00
For the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, FirstRand has made an economic loss — of R1.4bn.
The last of the big four banks to report results to June, FirstRand experienced the same stresses as its peers as Covid-19 suddenly ended one of the most benign periods for bad debts in recent history.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now