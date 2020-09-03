Money & Investing Nedbank: Little risk, but little reward Nedbank is managing its risk well during Covid-19 — but that doesn’t mean it’s an exciting investment prospect BL PREMIUM

Nedbank has been the poorest performing bank on the JSE this year, with the share price down 53% from its recent peak to R99.

True, all the banks have suffered — Absa is down 46%, FirstRand 37% and Standard Bank 36% — but Nedbank has borne the brunt of the pain. Investors are understandably nervous as they see the banks raising gargantuan sums to cover a likely flood of bad debts.