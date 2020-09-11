Companies / Financial Services

Banks’ profits will take at least three years to recover after Covid-19

But some investors are more upbeat, saying the banks’ capital levels are high and lending growth has been relatively conservative

11 September 2020 - 14:05 Emma Rumney
Customers queue to draw money from an ATM outside a branch of First National Bank and Nedbank at a mall in Midrand outside Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Customers queue to draw money from an ATM outside a branch of First National Bank and Nedbank at a mall in Midrand outside Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Coronavirus-related bad debts have set SA banks’ profits back by about a decade or more and they are unlikely to recover for at least three years, two top executives told Reuters, as the economy struggles with recession.

The country’s four biggest lenders have long battled to grow profits in a perennially weak home economy, but any gains were wiped out within a few months as the pandemic prompted huge charges for rising bad loans.

Half-year profits at Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, plunged to their lowest in eight years while FirstRand’s full-year headline earnings per share — the main profit measure in SA — fell to a seven-year low.

Nedbank’s half-year earnings plunged to 15-year lows while Absa’s were set even further back.

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger told Reuters that earnings would be likely to be restored some time between 2023 and end-2024, though any estimates were subject to huge uncertainty.

“I'm not sure it’s going to be much sooner than that, and equally I would be disappointed if it’s much later than that,” he said.

The big four banks booked impairment charges worth about R58bn, including actual losses on bad loans and provisions for possible future bad debts, according to Reuters calculations.

“Earnings restoration is probably three to four years out if we use the global financial crisis as a benchmark,” said the CEO of one of the other major lenders, who did not want to be named due to uncertainty around the health and economic outlooks.

Great unknown

Other banks declined to give estimates. None of the lenders, whose share prices have plummeted on worries over their prospects, have publicly provided guidance on when earnings will recover to 2019 levels.

Some investors, however, said the banks remained good long-term bets. While the pandemic will deal them a more serious blow than the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, when they got off relatively lightly, their capital levels are high and lending growth has been relatively conservative.

“The first-half was a write-off ... But they went into [the crisis] in a better position,” said Richard Cheesman, senior investment analyst at Protea Capital Management, a banking sector investor.

The most serious long-term drag they face now is the ailing economy, already in recession when the crisis hit, and which recorded its largest contraction ever in the second quarter.

“The prospects for economic growth are really poor and likely to remain that way,” said Anthony Sedgwick, co-founder of another bank investor, Abax Investments.

More immediate risks to earnings remain. It’s uncertain how borrowers will cope when debt relief measures like payment holidays end, and banks could yet face more bad debt charges.

Mahin Dissanayake, head of bank ratings for Sub-Saharan Africa at Fitch Ratings, said lenders had provisioned for bad debts conservatively, but it was difficult to predict what would happen in even the next few months given the level of uncertainty about the economic recovery.

“It’s a big unknown,” he said.

Reuters

Banks fork out R277m in fines for non-compliance with Fica, Tito Mboweni says

The fines and penalties are issued by the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority
National
2 days ago

FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook

Country needs a full twelve months to digest the impact of Covid-19, says Alan Pullinger
Companies
17 hours ago

Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless nights

CEO Sim Tshabalala says the banking sectors largest challenges is keeping cyber-crooks at bay
Companies
1 day ago

African Bank obtains R8bn support deal from shareholders

Financing agreement will help it in reestablishing itself as a reliable party in wholesale funding market
Companies
4 days ago

Nedbank: Little risk, but little reward

Nedbank is managing its risk well during Covid-19 — but that doesn’t mean it’s an exciting investment prospect
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sanlam braces for a drop in insurance sales
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen on the hunt for acquisitions
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

FirstRand’s credit-loss provision more than doubles

Companies / Financial Services

Capitec warns profits could fall 82% due to effect of Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with best provisioning will ...

Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank counts on better second half

Companies / Financial Services

Absa sets aside billions for bad debt provision

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.