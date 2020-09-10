Companies / Financial Services BANKING RESULTS FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook BL PREMIUM

FirstRand wrapped up a nasty big-banks earnings season with a more than doubling in bad-debt expenses even as Africa’s biggest lender by market value sees signs of recovery in consumer income to near pre-pandemic levels.

FirstRand reported a 38% drop in normalised earnings to R3.07 per share for the year ending June on Thursday.