BANKING RESULTS
FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook
10 September 2020 - 23:16
FirstRand wrapped up a nasty big-banks earnings season with a more than doubling in bad-debt expenses even as Africa’s biggest lender by market value sees signs of recovery in consumer income to near pre-pandemic levels.
FirstRand reported a 38% drop in normalised earnings to R3.07 per share for the year ending June on Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now