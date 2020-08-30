Business Debt provisions slash banks' earnings Results marred by need to cover default risks due to lockdown BL PREMIUM

It seemed like a bloodbath. Standard Bank's first-half headline earnings fell 44%; Absa's declined 82%; Nedbank's were down 69%. Yet surprisingly, perhaps, all three emphasised their resilience and profitability — and in many ways that was true.

A lockdown that was one of the world's toughest hit their transaction volumes and fee income, while sharp cuts in interest rates hit their interest income — and with the economy in shock and more than 80% of staff working from home, the business of banking was far from normal.