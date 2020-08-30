Debt provisions slash banks' earnings
Results marred by need to cover default risks due to lockdown
30 August 2020 - 00:01
It seemed like a bloodbath. Standard Bank's first-half headline earnings fell 44%; Absa's declined 82%; Nedbank's were down 69%. Yet surprisingly, perhaps, all three emphasised their resilience and profitability — and in many ways that was true.
A lockdown that was one of the world's toughest hit their transaction volumes and fee income, while sharp cuts in interest rates hit their interest income — and with the economy in shock and more than 80% of staff working from home, the business of banking was far from normal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now