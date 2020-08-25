Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank appoints exco member Mike Davis as new CFO

25 August 2020 - 08:50 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Nedbank CFO Raisibe Morathi has resigned from the banking group after more than a decade in the position.

Morathi, who was appointed in September 2009, will be replaced by group executive of balance sheet management Mike Davis with effect from the beginning of October.

Davis, was appointed to the Nedbank executive committee in January 2015. He has industry-wide experience in finance, asset and liability management and capital management, having worked in financial services for over 20 years, Nedbank said.

Companies
1 month ago

