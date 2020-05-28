Companies / Financial Services PSG looks to post-Covid opportunities as it prepares to let go of Capitec Investment holding company will retain a small stake in Capitec providing it with the firepower to take advantage of current and future opportunities BL PREMIUM

PSG, which is handing most of its holding in its most valuable asset, Capitec, to shareholders, will be left ready to exploit “significant opportunities” presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the CEO of the investment company, Piet Mouton says.

“We are not going to rush into anything, but we have seen some very interesting transactions coming across our desk. This period could provide a unique opportunity for those with capital,” Mouton said. He was speaking a day after the group announced a proposal to unbundle its stake in Capitec, one of the corporate success stories of postapartheid SA.