Investec’s time to shine?
The specialist bank has underperformed its SA peers for years. But the Covid-19 crisis could prove to be its moment
28 May 2020 - 05:00
Investec, judging by its first results since its split from Ninety One, went into the coronavirus crisis in stronger shape than it has been since its heyday in the 1990s.
Numbers released for the year ended March last week showed that the bad so-called legacy loans which dragged down results from the UK and Ireland for years are now out of the system.
