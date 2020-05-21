News Leader
WATCH: How market volatility knocked Ninety One
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit talks to Business Day TV about the company’s maiden results
Following its unbundling from Investec, Ninety One has released its maiden results.
The group has reported a 1% decline in annual net flows to just more than R132mn, while assets under management fell by 7%.
Ninety One has pointed to market volatility as well as a weak global economy as reasons for the decline.
Business Day TV talked to CEO Hendrik du Toit for more detail.