WATCH: How market volatility knocked Ninety One

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit talks to Business Day TV about the company’s maiden results

21 May 2020 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Following its unbundling from Investec, Ninety One has released its maiden results.

The group has reported a 1% decline in annual net flows to just more than R132mn, while assets under management fell by 7%.

Ninety One has pointed to market volatility as well as a weak global economy as reasons for the decline.

Business Day TV talked to CEO Hendrik du Toit for more detail.

Companies
