Octodec witholds dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

JSE-listed real estate investment trust Octodec Investments will hold on to about R260m in cash by not paying an interim dividend, as it prepares for fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which has properties in the Johannesburg and Tshwane city centres, saw its R12.6bn portfolio written down by R213.9m during the six months to end-February, reporting increased vacancies as SA's recessionary economy put pressure on the property sector.

Octodec said it expects increased arrears from tenants due to the pandemic, and is dealing with requests for relief on a case-by-case basis.

The group generated distributable earnings of R258.3m — about 97c per share during its half-year. It had previously paid an interim dividend of 101.7c per share — about R270m in distributions.

“We are satisfied with the Group’s reasonable performance given the recessionary environment and difficult trading conditions faced,” said Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick.

Octodec financial director Anthony Stein said the company is engaging with funders, but is comfortable with its financial position. “Our cash resources and undrawn banking facilities total more than R600m and we are comfortable with our liquidity position based on a number of stress tests that we have run,” Stein said.

