Companies / Property Landlords offer larger rent reductions as government signals that lockdown will ease over time Retail-tenant assistance and relief guidelines exclude office, logistics, warehousing, industrial, health care, hospitality and other tenants

Property industry association PI Group, which is aimed at providing payment relief for companies, has extended its assistance for retail tenants to small to medium-sized entities operating outside shopping malls.

The PI Group launched an initial guideline for assistance and relief for retail tenants on April 7 2020 and, in response to the extended lockdown, it has now announced new guidelines to offer greater relief to all affected retailers, especially the hardest-hit small, medium and micro-retailers.