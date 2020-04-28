Landlords offer larger rent reductions as government signals that lockdown will ease over time
Retail-tenant assistance and relief guidelines exclude office, logistics, warehousing, industrial, health care, hospitality and other tenants
28 April 2020 - 19:21
Property industry association PI Group, which is aimed at providing payment relief for companies, has extended its assistance for retail tenants to small to medium-sized entities operating outside shopping malls.
The PI Group launched an initial guideline for assistance and relief for retail tenants on April 7 2020 and, in response to the extended lockdown, it has now announced new guidelines to offer greater relief to all affected retailers, especially the hardest-hit small, medium and micro-retailers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now