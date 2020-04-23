Companies Company Comment Shared workspace hubs shrink as Telkom fights for spectrum BL PREMIUM

Co-working was one of the hottest trends in commercial property just a few months ago. Small and medium companies didn’t want to sign long-term leases at large traditional offices. Instead they saw value in renting space with communal facilities often located in business hubs. Among the most popular shared workspace providers was multinational company WeWork.

The emergence of the global shared office space provider looked set to bring many imitators in 2020. SA’s Workshop 17 was one of the local companies that would compete head-on with the US start-up. These companies would rent space from listed property funds and large landlords and then create office workspace offerings.