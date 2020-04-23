Companies / Property

Orion Real Estate lists on the ZAR X and regains Reit status

Orion delisted from the JSE in 2019 and had lost its status as a real estate investment trust

23 April 2020 - 12:52 karl gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
Orion Real Estate, which delisted from the JSE in 2019, has listed on the ZAR X and regained its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit).

Orion’s share was suspended from trade on the JSE at the beginning of November 2018 due to late delivery of financial results.

The company had been engaged in a fee dispute with auditors, and the JSE withdrew its Reit status in February 2019.

Orion said on Thursday that it had decided to list on the ZAR X rather than retain a JSE listing, and has restructured its commercial property portfolio, which now has a loan-to-value of about 15%. The company has sold assets to reduce debt.

“The listing will put Orion in a good position to take advantage of opportunities that will likely emerge from the Covid-19 economic fallout as other fund managers sell distressed assets or restructure their portfolios,” said CEO Franz Gmeiner.

The ZAR X was launched in 2017 to rival the JSE.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Embattled Orion Real Estate receives buyout offer

The 2c per share offer represents a 96.5% discount to the company's share price when it was suspended in November 2018
Companies
6 months ago

WATCH: How the property sector is coping during the lockdown

Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about the challenges facing the property sector
Companies
5 hours ago

Octodec withholds dividend due to Covid-19 uncertainty

The real estate group said recently it was negotiating with tenants and has diversified its funding sources
Companies
1 day ago

