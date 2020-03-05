Money & Investing Aveng: Finding its mojo again Aveng has been reduced to penny-stock status, but the sale of loss-making assets and new work in hand bode well BL PREMIUM

The return to profitability of mining contractor Moolmans validates Aveng’s decision to position itself as an infrastructure, resources and mining group, away from the troubled construction and manufacturing sectors.

Aveng, like its remaining listed peers in construction, has been reduced to a penny stock on the JSE and limps along at 2c a share, with a market cap of just R388m.