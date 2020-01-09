Aveng heads for a showdown with client over Sandton’s Leonardo building
Seventy Five on Maude has terminated Aveng’s contract for the construction of what will be Africa’s tallest building
09 January 2020 - 16:35
The developer of the R3bn Leonardo mixed-use development in the heart of Sandton CBD has terminated infrastructure and resources group Aveng’s contract to construct Africa's tallest building, in a dispute about delays.
Aveng said on Thursday it had received a notice to terminate the contract for the construction of the Leonardo, a luxury mixed-use development in Sandton, from property company Seventy Five on Maude.
