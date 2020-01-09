Companies / Industrials Aveng heads for a showdown with client over Sandton’s Leonardo building Seventy Five on Maude has terminated Aveng’s contract for the construction of what will be Africa’s tallest building BL PREMIUM

The developer of the R3bn Leonardo mixed-use development in the heart of Sandton CBD has terminated infrastructure and resources group Aveng’s contract to construct Africa's tallest building, in a dispute about delays.

Aveng said on Thursday it had received a notice to terminate the contract for the construction of the Leonardo, a luxury mixed-use development in Sandton, from property company Seventy Five on Maude.