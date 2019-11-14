Money & Investing ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY Just Eat should jump at the Prosus offer already Prosus isn’t budging on its price for the UK’s Just Eat. Which sounds good, but is it buying a cherry or a lemon? BL PREMIUM

Prosus has no intention of upping its 710p a share hostile bid for British food delivery business Just Eat.

Given the wreckage in global food delivery counters currently, it’s amazing that investors seem to think a higher price might be needed to beat off the merger attempt by UK-based Takeaway, which is supported by the Just Eat board.