ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY
Just Eat should jump at the Prosus offer already
Prosus isn’t budging on its price for the UK’s Just Eat. Which sounds good, but is it buying a cherry or a lemon?
14 November 2019 - 07:49
Prosus has no intention of upping its 710p a share hostile bid for British food delivery business Just Eat.
Given the wreckage in global food delivery counters currently, it’s amazing that investors seem to think a higher price might be needed to beat off the merger attempt by UK-based Takeaway, which is supported by the Just Eat board.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.