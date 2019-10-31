EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands tests the market for buyers for Enterprise
Tiger Brands may be looking to sell the processed meat plants implicated in the 2018 listeriosis outbreak
31 October 2019 - 05:00
Enterprise Foods, the processed meat business at the centre of the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people, may be up for grabs.
The FM understands that food giant Tiger Brands has engaged the services of a banking group to test the market for possible buyers for its Enterprise business.
