News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands tests the market for buyers for Enterprise Tiger Brands may be looking to sell the processed meat plants implicated in the 2018 listeriosis outbreak BL PREMIUM

Enterprise Foods, the processed meat business at the centre of the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people, may be up for grabs.

The FM understands that food giant Tiger Brands has engaged the services of a banking group to test the market for possible buyers for its Enterprise business.