David Jones: digging in for the big turnaround
Woolies CEO Ian Moir says the group is on the ‘last leg’ of its journey to fix David Jones as he’s sent Down Under
05 September 2019 - 05:00
Fears that Woolworths will be forced onto autopilot in its mainstay SA operations as CEO Ian Moir is sent to sort out David Jones are overdone, say analysts.
"The SA operations have always had decent management," says veteran analyst Syd Vianello. "I often wondered how much input Moir was giving because he’s actually already been spending most of his time in Australia."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.