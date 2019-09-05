Money & Investing David Jones: digging in for the big turnaround Woolies CEO Ian Moir says the group is on the ‘last leg’ of its journey to fix David Jones as he’s sent Down Under BL PREMIUM

Fears that Woolworths will be forced onto autopilot in its mainstay SA operations as CEO Ian Moir is sent to sort out David Jones are overdone, say analysts.

"The SA operations have always had decent management," says veteran analyst Syd Vianello. "I often wondered how much input Moir was giving because he’s actually already been spending most of his time in Australia."