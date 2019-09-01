Woolworths committed to long haul in Australia
CEO Ian Moir plans to spend most of his time Down Under
01 September 2019 - 00:25
Woolworths CEO Ian Moir's move to spend the bulk of his time in Australia is not to tart up the David Jones business with the ultimate aim to sell.
Woolworths is committed to getting the business "good and profitable", and the company is in it for the long haul, he says.
