Fourways Mall re-opens after five-year revamp The massive shopping centre is worth R9bn and is looking to compete with Sandton City and Mall of Africa

Fourways Mall’s R9bn overhaul is finally complete, with the shopping centre re-opening on Thursday as Africa’s largest — the equivalent of more than 20 rugby fields.

Its owners, listed property fund Accelerate Property Fund and developer Azrapart, have spent five years redeveloping the mall, which is the centre of Fourways, with a view to it delivering market-beating returns in the long term.