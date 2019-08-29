Fourways Mall re-opens after five-year revamp
The massive shopping centre is worth R9bn and is looking to compete with Sandton City and Mall of Africa
29 August 2019 - 18:10
Fourways Mall’s R9bn overhaul is finally complete, with the shopping centre re-opening on Thursday as Africa’s largest — the equivalent of more than 20 rugby fields.
Its owners, listed property fund Accelerate Property Fund and developer Azrapart, have spent five years redeveloping the mall, which is the centre of Fourways, with a view to it delivering market-beating returns in the long term.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.