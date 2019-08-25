What's in TFG's secret sauce?
25 August 2019 - 05:07
Fashion retailer TFG is outwitting locally listed competitors in domestic and overseas markets, which raises the question: what is it doing differently?
Well-thought-through investment in IT and retail, consolidation of back office behind speciality brands, quick-response vertically integrated manufacturing and careful offshore acquisitions are all playing a part in differentiating the retailer.
