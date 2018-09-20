Richemont finds a new online paradigm

Richemont’s sales update for the five months to end-August was satisfactory, with most local analysts not too perturbed that the 22% top-line increase in constant currency lagged slightly behind market expectations of around 23.5%.

If the contributions of online sales platform Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) and second-hand timepiece dealer Watchfinder.co.uk, which have been consolidated since May and June respectively, are stripped out, Richemont’s sales for the five-month period increased by only 10% at constant exchange rates and by 7% at actual exchange rates.

The detailed Richemont sales figures are always interesting to unpack. The 23% hike in sales in the key Asia Pacific markets to €2.1bn was the standout, though gains in Europe (28% to €1.7bn) and the Americas (42% to €1bn) were also impressive.

But this time the usual drilling down into the geographic spread of sales might be superseded by growing interest in the online sales numbers (especially with the numbers from YNAP and Watchfinder consolidated for the first time).

The official trading update comment about the online sales performance was scanty; attention was concentrated on the traditional luxury business. But the online numbers speak for themselves.

Richemont’s sales by distribution channel showed online sales at €718m, while sales by business area showed online trade at €720m. These figures represent about 13% of five months of sales of roughly €5.7bn.