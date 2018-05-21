Yoox deal lights up luxury retailer Richemont’s e-sales

Richemont was a significant shareholder in YNAP after the merger of Net-a-Porter with Yoox two years ago. Earlier in 2018 Richemont tilted at a full takeover of YNAP to focus on the digital sales channel.

Grund said the takeover of YNAP made Richemont’s digital capabilities stronger and accelerated its focus on omnichannel and digital marketing.

"These are key features of the transformation journey," he said.

Grund stressed that Richemont’s strong balance sheet allowed the group to support and invest into its Maisons and seize long-term growth opportunities when they arose.

"Through our combination with YNAP, we believe that we are now strongly positioned to seize the opportunities offered in the digital field." But Grund played down questions at the investor presentation on Friday about whether recent investments in travel retailer Dufry and YNAP would support the growth in "soft" luxury lines such as leather goods.

He argued that Richemont’s exposure to the soft luxury sector was not necessarily the group’s first and foremost ambition. "We believe that both on the travel retail channel or on the full digital channel with YNAP is a meaningful opportunity to leapfrog into a new age on the distribution side."

Grund said Richemont had been asked whether it would look for an acquisition target in the leather goods sector. "Well, you know better than I that there are not many targets out there and, obviously, that is not our priority," he replied.

He stressed that delivering on the omnichannel sales promise was critical. "We are strong in retail, and working to be stronger in wholesale…. With a strong asset in the digital field, we believe YNAP is a … proposal that we can build over time."

Grund believed YNAP had a strong management team heading one of the best, if not the leading, asset in the digital arena. "And that’s why we decided to go a step further and try to control the entire company. Because we believe with a long-term view and with long-term capital deployment that YNAP is a very interesting proposal … not only for us, but also for the market," he said.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za