sailing
So you want to be a yachtie?
More and more South Africans are taking to working on yachts in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. It sounds like a fabulous way to earn money, but there are things you should know before hitting the seas
Each year, swarms of contenders descend on destinations around the world in the hope of landing a job on a yacht. It’s become something like the new gap year: in the past young people could get a visa for a two-year working holiday in the UK, says Maxine Oakley, co-head of The Stewardess Training Company; today, young people choose yachting.
It’s not just young people either. “I have people up to the age of 45 who are throwing in the towel. I have had doctors, lawyers, dentists, accountants, chartered accountants, IT experts ... basically you name a profession and I can tell you someone who has decided to work in the yachting industry,” says Super Yachting South Africa founder Jason Hunter...
