Meet the duo turning Zululand into a birding hotspot

For Junior Gabela and Sakamuzi Mhlongo, the forests of northern KwaZulu-Natal are their office

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Shirley le Guern

There’s a quiet little revolution happening in eco-tourism, according to Birdlife South Africa. Big five safaris are popular, but birding has taken off, creating a brand of low-impact, sustainable tourism that has the likes of Sakamuzi Mhlongo and Junior Gabela of Sakamuzi Bird Guides, building businesses in out-of-the-way places like Zululand.

Both are from the “village” and travel to the city under duress to market their birding business...

