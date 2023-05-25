Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
There’s a quiet little revolution happening in eco-tourism, according to Birdlife South Africa. Big five safaris are popular, but birding has taken off, creating a brand of low-impact, sustainable tourism that has the likes of Sakamuzi Mhlongo and Junior Gabela of Sakamuzi Bird Guides, building businesses in out-of-the-way places like Zululand.
Both are from the “village” and travel to the city under duress to market their birding business...
Meet the duo turning Zululand into a birding hotspot
For Junior Gabela and Sakamuzi Mhlongo, the forests of northern KwaZulu-Natal are their office
